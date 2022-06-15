An entrepreneur is literally “one who creates a new business.” The best new businesses are ones that have never been done before, so mastering creativity and recognizing creativity are key skills and mindsets. But how does one recognize and nurture creativity in a person or team?
Startup Professionals Musings: 8 Traits Of The Most Highly Creative Startup Founders
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
June 15, 2022
