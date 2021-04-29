As a long-time advisor to entrepreneurs and occasional angel investor, I often see and hear innovative product pitches that sound exciting, but are missing one or more of the key business elements that investors deem critical for funding consideration. We all hate to see your proposal rejected, when a bit more effort and homework could expedite your startup funding and rollout.
Startup Professionals Musings: 9 Crucial Elements Of Every New Venture Funding PitchPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on April 29, 2021 8:50 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
martinzwilling
-
lyceum
-
MasterMinuteman
-
deanuk
-
fundpr
-
thecorneroffice
-
luvhealthcare
-
FutureVision
-
centrifugePR
-
thelastword
-
profmarketing
-
robinandy58
-
sophia2
-
ObjectOriented
-
bloggerpalooza
-
marketingvalue
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments