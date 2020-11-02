Every aspiring entrepreneur I know is talking about the fact that there are over 2,000 billionaires in the world today, and how their innovative idea could make them one of the next ones. Most of you prefer to ignore the feedback from analysts that your chances of creating the next unicorn startup may be as low as one in five million. The big question is how you can beat these odds.
Startup Professionals Musings: 9 Success Principles To Propel Your Next New VenturePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on November 2, 2020 8:02 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments