Most entrepreneurs are so overwhelmed by the day-to-day challenges of their business that they rarely take the time to work on longer-term strategy (they work in the business versus on the business). As a result, strategy decisions are made in the same ad-hoc crises style as operational decisions, and the business suffers. Gut reactions are rarely the optimal solution to any problem.
Startup Professionals Musings: Adopt A Decision Process That Works For The Long TermPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on December 14, 2020 1:39 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments