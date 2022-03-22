With the ITRC 2021 End-of-Year Data Breach Report revealing a 68 percent increase in stolen sensitive personal information, there is a growing population out there worried about all the people intent on hurting them. My recommendation to entrepreneurs is to recognize these concerns as an opportunity to make people’s life better, rather than worry and dodge the risk.
Startup Professionals Musings: Customer Trust Is An Opportunity With A Huge PaybackPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on March 22, 2022 1:01 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments