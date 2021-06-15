Soon you should be able to ask your browser or smart phone context-specific questions like "Where should I take my wife for a good movie and dinner?" Your browser would consult its intelligence of what you and she like and dislike, take into account your current location, and then suggest the right movies and restaurants. If you are the first to deliver this, your startup might be the next Google!
Startup Professionals Musings: Entrepreneurs Are Needed To Make Web Searches Smarter
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com
June 15, 2021
