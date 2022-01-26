A question that I still hear debated often is whether a new online platform startup growth strategy should focus on user count or profits. First of all, the glory days of “dot.coms” are gone, when investors “didn’t care” about profitability, and all the big money was focused on user count growth.
Startup Professionals Musings: Every Online User Platform Needs Revenue To SurvivePosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 10 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on January 26, 2022 11:24 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
martinzwilling
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
bizyolk
-
businessluv
-
Digitaladvert
-
BizWise
-
centrifugePR
-
maestro68
-
AmyJordan
-
logistico
-
marketingvalue
-
blogexpert
-
fundpr
-
businessgross
-
luvhealthcare
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
santijumpla
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments