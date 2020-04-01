In today’s fast moving world of business startups, learning trumps knowing every time. What established businesses know through experience keeps them from looking for the new and innovative ways to do what they do better, cheaper, and faster. I’m convinced that’s why most mature companies are slowing down or buying their innovation through acquisition, rather than building it.
Startup Professionals Musings: How To Change Your Perspective And Create InnovationPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
