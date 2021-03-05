For most entrepreneurs, their current business is not where they intend to stay until they die. At the right time, they all intend to make a graceful exit, and leave while still perceived to be on top of their game. The challenge is how to know and exit gracefully when the right time has come, without trauma to either the company or themselves.
Startup Professionals Musings: How To Know It’s Time To Exit Your Company GracefullyPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on March 5, 2021 12:47 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments