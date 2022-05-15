Trying to be a business leader by instilling fear in your employees and partners is never a good approach, but it is particularly devastating in a startup. Yet I see this autocratic approach used all too often by new entrepreneurs, most of whom are not natural tyrants, but who are fighting to mask their own internal fears and insecurities about starting a business.
Startup Professionals Musings: Insights For Business Leaders Who Manage By AutocracyPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on May 15, 2022 2:09 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments