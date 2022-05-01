The good news is that a recent Kauffman Early-Stage Entrepreneurship (KESE) Index shows the highest level of new business activity recorded in the last two decades, and the cost of entry at an all-time low. The bad news is that it’s still a jungle fight for survival for entrepreneurs of all ages and demographics, with over 80 percent not having access to bank loans or venture capital.
Startup Professionals Musings: Looking At Startups By The Rules Of Natural SelectionPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on May 1, 2022 4:27 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments