Does your business have a visible positive strategy, or do your customers and employees still see your primary focus as closing more sales and killing competitors? Certainly that has been the strategy of many companies, and has worked in the past, but today’s customers and workers are looking for more. They want relationships, positive experiences, and a win-win for society.
Startup Professionals Musings: Why More Sales And Less Competition Is Not SufficientPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 6 days ago
