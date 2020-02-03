In my work with new startups, I often find people who believe that the terms “entrepreneur” and “inventor” are interchangeable. Yet I find a big difference between “starting a new business” and “creating a new product.” In my experience, most successful entrepreneurs have indeed created a new product, but most people who claim to be inventors have a hard time starting a business.
Startup Professionals Musings: Why Successful Startups Often Have A Pair Of FoundersPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on February 3, 2020 7:27 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments