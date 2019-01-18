31
Vote
1 Comment

The 53 Best Startup Tools for 2019 (By Job Function)

The 53 Best Startup Tools for 2019 (By Job Function) - https://masschallenge.org Avatar Posted by KristieWeltmermsh under Startups
From https://masschallenge.org 4 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on January 18, 2019 11:58 am
Startups need to move quickly to survive. And, do it with very limited resources (especially money and time), while wearing many different hats, without much training or experience.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 day 20 hours ago

I see that the article is listing two presentation tools: KeyNote and Prezie. I would add Haiku Deck to the list.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop