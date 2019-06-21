Which Entity is right for you?

This will be the gravest and foremost question you need answered before taking that first step into the business world. What type of structure will meet your needs?



Let’s ponder and analyze the most popular types of businesses. These top entities are merely open-ended suggestions to consider. And, by no means, the only options available to you.



This information is presented here for your general knowledge of the various ways you can structure your business. Therefore, this information addresses the financial and legal portion of your business.



The savvy entrepreneur will follow up by seeking a professional accountant and legal counsel. A counsel’s expertise which parallels with their chosen structure.

