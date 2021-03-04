16
The Rewards of Not Knowing in Small Business

This year, one of the first questions small business owners are asking is how do they navigate through the fog of the unknown? COVID is still very much in the mind of every customer with the uncertain progress of the vaccine as it rolls out across the country.
On the Small Business Radio Show this week, Victoria Labalme who is the author of the new book, “Risk Forward”, and the founder of “Rock The Room®” discusses the rewards of “not knowing”. Her unconventional approach taps into two decades of performing arts experience and her keynotes and workshops for more than 700 organizations and C-suite executives.


Share your small business tips with the community!
