The pervasive ability and need to communicate constantly and globally through the Internet and smartphones is incenting everyone to get more out of their own assets and time, and capitalize on the idle resources of others. This sharing economy is rapidly becoming the new business of sharing, with major winners already including Airbnb (rooms), Uber (rides), and Chegg (books).
The Sharing Economy Is Changing The Rules Of BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 1 day 22 hours ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on February 4, 2019 7:43 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
4 hours ago