28
Vote
1 Comment

We Need Entrepreneurs Who Think Like Revolutionaries

We Need Entrepreneurs Who Think Like Revolutionaries - https://blog.startupprofessionals.com Avatar Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on September 26, 2019 1:15 pm
The realm of an entrepreneur is all about change, but in my experience as a mentor to business founders, I hear too much about incremental change, and not enough about revolutionary change. Adding a couple of new features to Facebook, and calling it something new, may seem less risky, but creating a whole new industry, such as smartphones, has far more potential.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
10 hours ago

I will check out the book (“Total Rethink: Why Entrepreneurs Should Act Like Revolutionaries”) mentioned in the post.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company