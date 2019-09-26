The realm of an entrepreneur is all about change, but in my experience as a mentor to business founders, I hear too much about incremental change, and not enough about revolutionary change. Adding a couple of new features to Facebook, and calling it something new, may seem less risky, but creating a whole new industry, such as smartphones, has far more potential.
We Need Entrepreneurs Who Think Like RevolutionariesPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on September 26, 2019 1:15 pm
