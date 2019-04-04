Don’t worry about the best age for you as a woman to start a business? Because the infographic from Missy Empire proves age has nothing to do with it. The willingness to go for it seems more important. Women entrepreneurs can succeed whether they are in their teens or older.
What is the Best Age for Women to Start a Business
Posted by lyceum under Startups
From https://smallbiztrends.com
April 4, 2019
