During the second world war, a young soldier from Lille attended a dance for servicemen about to be deployed. One woman caught his eye, and eventually, he worked up the nerve to ask her to dance.
What to Do About Ghost Customers? 5 Tips for Successful ReactivationPosted by KristieWeltmermsh under Startups
From https://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on December 9, 2021 12:29 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments