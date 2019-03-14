16
Americans spent more money than the combined GDP of 39 countries on their pets in 2018, which was a whopping $72 billion. With such a big market, it is easy to see the big opportunities in the business of all things canine.
A new infographic presented by TruDog and developed by NowSourcing titled, “The Business of Dogs” looks at how much Americans are spending to take care of their dog. This includes everything from healthcare to food, supplements, and more.



Written by lyceum
As a cat person, I can see the business potential for dog stuff! ;)
