When I think of learning, I think of school. I think of sitting in a stuffy classroom, bored, but trying to listen. Sitting at home, trying to revise. Sitting in a drafty hall, trying to pass exams. When I think of learning, I think of school. I think of sitting in a stuffy classroom, bored, but trying to listen. Sitting at home, trying to revise. Sitting in a drafty hall, trying to pass exams.





