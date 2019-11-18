Writing a blog post is not an easy task. It goes through several processes and a number of tasks to be performed to craft a perfect post that readers will love.



As a writer, you are aware of the fact that no one can publish the content without completing the essential SEO steps. Our post should be SEO-friendly in order to get regular organic traffic from Google, Bing and other similar sources.



This post shows 13 important things you need to do before publishing your blog post. Feel free to leave your suggestions, ask queries through comments.

