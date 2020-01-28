Why do YOU need to price your services just right?



When you start your own business you want to obtain customers. You may be afraid to price your services too high and so you lowball them. Or you may not have the confidence to ask for higher rates.



You begin to generate work from clients. Then you work, and you work.



You begin to realize you may have been better off pricing them a bit higher. After all, who wants to slave for peanuts or have no profit after the hours spent?

