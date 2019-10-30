Unproductive Brits ‘waste’ the equivalent of 30 Working Days a year on their office email according to research conducted by SoftwareONE.
30 Working Days Wasted On Office EmailPosted by SPCowan under Strategy
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on October 30, 2019 1:43 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
SPCowan
-
JoshRed
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
deanuk
-
advertglobal
-
leonesimmy
-
marketingvalue
-
businessluv
-
AmyJordan
-
Copysugar
-
fusionswim
-
FutureVision
-
sophia2
-
thecorneroffice
-
justretweet
-
maestro68
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
-
pvariel
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
4 hours ago