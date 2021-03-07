s your freelancer’s goal-setting process not working? Setting goals is one of the most essential duties of any business leader. When you set the right goals for your freelancers or employees, it encourages them to be more productive.



It also ensures that the business is always moving in the right direction.



Unfortunately, a lot of business owners find that their freelancers are constantly falling short of their goals. Furthermore, this makes their overall plan for the business disrupted.



It might be tempting to blame your freelancers for slacking off but that is rarely the problem. Usually, the problem is with you and the way that you set goals. So, that’s where you should start looking for a solution.



These are the most common reasons why your freelancer’s goal-setting process isn’t working out.





