Starting a new business is one of the most exciting and terrifying things – except possibly getting married! – that anyone could ever do. On the one hand, you have the thrill of being your own boss. No more tweaking your personality to meet somebody else’s approval. No more having to punch the clock on someone else’s hours. Nobody breathing down your neck and micromanaging your every move anymore. You’re answerable only to yourself, and so long as you’re motivated enough, it’s a very rewarding experience.

