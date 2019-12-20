16
Vote
0 Comment

9 Ways to Accurately Identify the Target Audience for Your Website

9 Ways to Accurately Identify the Target Audience for Your Website - https://databox.com Avatar Posted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://databox.com 7 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on December 20, 2019 2:54 pm
How do you ensure you are delivering the right message to the right people at the right time?
Identifying your target audience is the foundation of your marketing strategy. This entails understanding who your ideal prospects and customers are, who are your competitors as well as the core pain points that your product or service solves.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company