16
Vote
0 Comment

According to the Experts: 5 Technical SEO Trends to Watch in 2021 - Moz

According to the Experts: 5 Technical SEO Trends to Watch in 2021 - Moz - https://moz.com Avatar Posted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://moz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on March 13, 2021 9:24 am

It’s no secret that SEO relies heavily on technical components to drive site rankability, and with so many emerging technologies, new tools, and metrics (*cough* Core Web Vitals *cough*), you might be wondering whether these constant updates will affect your more technical work.

To find out more about the state of technical SEO in 2021, we asked seven industry experts for their thoughts and advice.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company