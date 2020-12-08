As a small business owner often one of the biggest challenges is managing your own workflow from home and being productive as your own boss.



Becoming a self-employed entrepreneur is a big leap in life and it requires a lot of dedication, time, and skill. If you have been working from home for a long time in your role it is possible that you want a change soon, and a move to an office setting is a good idea.



Today we want to talk about some of the signs that you may be ready to take your small business from the home to an office and build your empire from the ground up.

