A pause in Brexit proceedings has helped a number of sectors regain some momentum, but for many, preparations for 29th March Brexit have already cost millions and a prolongation to uncertainty was a worst case scenario.
Brexit delayed again, but your preparations must go on - Go ExportingPosted by ArthurForever under Strategy
From https://goexporting.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on June 5, 2019 6:03 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments