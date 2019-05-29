Your business needs to innovate. You know that. Everybody tells you so. But how?



When we think of innovation, we often picture caffeine-fueled geeks pounding away at software code, ready to disrupt an industry.



Or we imagine researchers in lab coats coming up with some new compound that will revolutionize how we feed the world.



But imagine how different things would be if Blockbuster had thought about streaming movies instead of letting Netflix come up with the idea.

