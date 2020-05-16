A detailed look at the top eight HTML elements to better communicate with the search engines to achieve better SERP rankings.

Using HTML for SEO benefits isn’t new. SEO’s love to write about HTML elements as a vital ranking signal, and as a part of any “perfectly” optimized page.



Why do we love them so much? Because the essence of SEO is communicating to the search engine what a webpage/website is all about, and using HTML tags and their attributes is one of the best ways to do so.



To avoid possible confusion: this is not an HTML guide.

