End of the Year Checklist for Your BusinessPosted by HollyHanna under Strategy
From https://www.theworkathomewoman.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on December 16, 2018 12:55 pm
December is a non-stop whirlwind of family events, holiday shopping, and end of the year parties. But if you're a business owner, no matter the size and scale of your business, it's also that time of year to make sure you've got everything squared away for the New Year. Waiting for your New Year’s resolutions will be too late for some legal business decisions. Here’s a snapshot of some of the things you should be thinking about before the New Year.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments