In this post, I guide you through a lesson I learned long ago about what clams taught me about leadership and how to rectify a toxic environment.
But learning to work with such a unique blend of brilliant people at such a high stakes game taught me much about how to align very talented people with complex personalities and large egos to achieve a common objective.
In the end, although we came close on several occasions to getting funded, we couldn’t pull it off before the bubble burst.
If people fear that their ideas will get shot down, or even just make them look a little silly, they won't share them. The organization loses out on valuable innovation.
If people don't see the full picture, they'll be left in the dark. How can anybody show initiative without context?
