How long should a blog post be? It's the ultimate question asked by bloggers, marketers, and niche site owners around the world, and today...


Written by amabaie
5 hours ago

Martin, here's a riddle. If you have two strong people, each armed with a new spade and standing on soil that is a mix of sand and clay, how long does it take to dig half a hole?
Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Phil: I think a blog post could be less than 300 words, if it linked to other content, for example an episode of a podcast. I have written longer posts and published evergreen content, but I am more of a pundit blogger.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by pvariel
16 hours ago

Hi Dev,

That's really good to know!

Thanks for sharing this.

Nice to know that, there is a day for WORDS Too!

Let's celebrate that!

Afterall words are our Food Too! :-)

Regards

~ Phil
Written by amabaie
2 days ago

What a coincidence to see this here, right after I post on how long a book should be. Today is "word count" day. :-)
Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

David: My first book on tea is a short one, 28 pages! ;)

I often get the question: "How long should a podcast episode be?" I answer: How long is a rope? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
