Difficult clients can take many shapes and they're something that everyone has come across at least once in their career. They're the people that can make you judge your sanity, probe your patience, and leave you burned out and without motivation. They’re like a needy partner, a toxic relationship that pulls you down until you cannot take it anymore.



Besides the psychological and physical damage difficult clients have on you, they can take a toll on your business’ finances too, as they’re more likely to pay late, dispute their invoices, and stall the progress. Here's some expert advice on how to manage them and avoid problems for you and your business.

