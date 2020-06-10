21
Vote
1 Comment

How to Easily Implement a 5S Program for Your Business

How to Easily Implement a 5S Program for Your Business - https://www.business.com Avatar Posted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://www.business.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on June 10, 2020 10:44 am
Learn how to easily implement a 5S program for any size business.
What do Amazon, Boeing, 3M, and the United States Army and Marine Corps all have in common?

For starters, these establishments all use lean principles and methodologies. Another thing they have in common is that visitors to their facilities are taken aback by their stellar levels of housekeeping and orderly workplaces.

However, how long do you think they would stay in business if they started slacking in this area? Probably, not very long – and they rely on 5S, a powerful lean tool, to maintain these high levels of quality.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Phil: Did you know that this program has its roots from the Total Quality Management system and the Kaizen philosophy from the auto industry? I studies this stuff at Southern New Hampshire University, between 1997 - 2000.

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company