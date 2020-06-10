Learn how to easily implement a 5S program for any size business.

What do Amazon, Boeing, 3M, and the United States Army and Marine Corps all have in common?



For starters, these establishments all use lean principles and methodologies. Another thing they have in common is that visitors to their facilities are taken aback by their stellar levels of housekeeping and orderly workplaces.



However, how long do you think they would stay in business if they started slacking in this area? Probably, not very long – and they rely on 5S, a powerful lean tool, to maintain these high levels of quality.

