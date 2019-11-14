19
How To Fire A Client Nicely - Small Biz Tipster

So are you spending a lot of time on one client? You know the one that keeps on changing things and asking you to do more? Is it time for you to fire a client nicely?

There comes a point when you begin to realize you could maximize your time better by not having this particular tough client. Maybe it’s time to let go and move on.

Imagine what else you could be doing in your business instead of dealing with this difficult client?





Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: I learned a lesson, and I shared my experience on the podcast, The Fizzle Show.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks for sharing your thoughtful post!

I have a similar story that I want to share with you, at some point in time.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

You are welcome Martin. I'd love to hear about it! Did it work out well for you or not?
