How to obtain new customers for a small biz may be daunting to you. But if you have a few customers ready to begin with you, it will ease your way into your business.

This is how many businesses begin. By doing one thing for someone, and then for someone else, and then another person until it snowballs.



Written by lyceum
2 hours 30 minutes ago

Lisa: I say the same! As a certified networker (from the Referral Institute / Academy), and a former BNI member (and stand-in for members, nowadays), I say that referral marketing is my main way. I have been pretty active on the events in the past, and I will evaluate the different events I have participated in, over the years. As I want to profile myself as a New Media Advisor, I am all for doing social media activities.

Talking about referral marketing, Twitter, etc., it is soon time for a conversation on my podcast... ;)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: Which is your favorite way to obtain customers at the moment?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
3 hours ago

Hi Martin, Referrals is my #1 way and social media and networking events are a close 2nd. How about you?
