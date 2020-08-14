How to rank #1 on Google? What if everybody wants to, but Google can rank only one? Whom to blame?
Put simply; create content that users love and search engines understand.
Alexa states three ingredients that impact ranking content on Google –
Content quality
How much people love that
How Google understands it
Everyone would admit it.
On the other hand, Neil Patel says it’s a big waste of time to optimize for ranking #1 on Google. Usually, he never cares about his organic rankings and he never focus on that. The reason being, he believes without even tracking rankings, can increase search traffic. We all know, he is master in it. Are we?
Comments
1 day 23 hours ago
I am sure the tips and strategies followed by these experts will help us to boost our ranking.
I am so glad to curate this post here. Glad to note that I a am part of this roundup post. Wish you all a wonderful and profitable day.
~Phil
1 day 7 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin