How to rank #1 on Google? What if everybody wants to, but Google can rank only one? Whom to blame?



Put simply; create content that users love and search engines understand.



Alexa states three ingredients that impact ranking content on Google –



Content quality

How much people love that

How Google understands it

Everyone would admit it.



On the other hand, Neil Patel says it’s a big waste of time to optimize for ranking #1 on Google. Usually, he never cares about his organic rankings and he never focus on that. The reason being, he believes without even tracking rankings, can increase search traffic. We all know, he is master in it. Are we?

