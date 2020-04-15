16
Want to learn how to use emojis to increase leads and conversions? We offer you six proven ways how to use emojis and emoticons to generate more leads.


Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 21 hours ago

I think it's great Martin, I use them a lot on Twitter and FB as well :) Stay well Martin.
Written by lyceum
22 hours ago

Thanks for your feedback, Lisa! :) Stay well, and talk to you soon again! I will send you an email in the near future.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 23 hours ago

Love this one Moss - I have to start using them in my emails subject line- one place I have not used emoji's yet. I love them on social media and occassionally on my blog posts. Thanks for the info and for sharing here. Have a safe and good day!
Written by Mossmedia
1 day 11 hours ago

That's right, Lisa. Emojis are fantastic content marketing tools that many are not using to ramp up their marketing strategy. If used correctly, it will drive more leads and conversions. I'm happy you like the post, and thank you for your contribution.
Written by lyceum
1 day 23 hours ago

Lisa: I use them in the subject line of my newsletter. What do you think about that? I like to use emojis in tweets.
