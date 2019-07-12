Developing an internal linking strategy is one of the simplest ways to increase your rankings and improve your user experience.
Like backlinks, internal links—links from one page of your site to another—also pass authority. With nothing more than an internal linking strategy, you can get your pages to rank higher in search results.
Beyond that, internal links also help users navigate your site and find the exact information they’re looking for, guiding themselves deeper into your funnel.
How to Use Internal Links to Boost SEO and the User Experience
