Two of the most important and most challenging issues facing executives today are:



1. How to get more productivity from people who are already overworked and “over-processed.”



2. How to satisfy the demand of todayʼs worker to contribute more and to feel more engaged in the process.



Seeing these two challenges you may be asking yourself: “So whatʼs the problem? Management wants more from the employees and employees seem to want to give more.” At first glance, it may not look like there is much of an issue here.

But the fact is that these two questions are very much in play in business today in both the executive and the employee circles and both sides are frustrated.



So whatʼs the deal?

