The head of bathbomb and scented soap retailer Lush has given an insight into the potential damage a no-deal Brexit could cause to his business, estimating a £2.6m World Trade Organisation tariffs bill whilst product stockpiling could cost another £1.3m.
"“You can’t be the party of business and be anti-immigration. I believe we are heading into a recession and a lot of that has been caused by the government.”"