17
Vote
1 Comment

Origin of Hashtag in Social Media [Infographic by Wrike]

Origin of Hashtag in Social Media [Infographic by Wrike] - https://www.pvariel.com Avatar Posted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://www.pvariel.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on February 7, 2020 8:17 pm

A hashtag is now used by millions on social media especially on twitter the micro-blogging social media platform. It is indeed very interesting to know the history of the origin of hashtag in social media.

Though it is all around the internet many are still do not know what it is. It is a word or phrase proceeded by a pound sign. # or a sharp note in musical notation. A tic tac toe board.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Phil: Did you visit IRC channels in the 90's?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company