17
Vote
1 Comment

Pieces Of Advice For New Business Owners

Pieces Of Advice For New Business Owners - http://smartmarketerz.com Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Strategy
From http://smartmarketerz.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on November 11, 2018 11:28 am
Being a new business owner is a thrilling time in your life, and it also can be a nerve-wracking and stressful experience. It’s a wise idea to gather and listen to as much advice as possible as you’re getting started with your endeavor and settled into your position.

Take the time to review these tips and then set goals for what you want to do differently going forward. Trying to wing it or thinking that you know it all already will likely only make your journey that much more challenging and difficult. Follow your passion so it’s easier for you to overcome obstacles, and remain positive through the ups and downs you’ll inevitably have to face.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Erik: Which is your favorite tip at the moment? Talking about the first point (follow a business plan), have you listened to my interview with Tim Berry, founder of Palo Alto Software (Bplans)?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop