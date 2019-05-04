If you are reading this, chances are you’re considering entrepreneurship.



The concept of becoming a businessperson is both exhilarating and daunting at the same time. Where to begin can be quite intimidating.



Because of these obstacles, this “Business of Business” segment of my blog will come to you in small doses, so as not to overwhelm and squash your enthusiasm. It will focus on the “business” side of developing your entrepreneurship along with the structural side of starting any general business.

