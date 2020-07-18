Search engines use algorithms to rank webpages for different queries. To improve a page’s chances of ranking for a keyword, the content of that page must be optimized for that keyword.
The Complete Guide To Keywords Optimization for SEO
Keyword optimization covers the entire process of research, analysis, and placement of keywords on a page to improve the page’s ranking and drive more traffic to the page.
The Complete Guide To Keywords Optimization for SEOPosted by pvariel under Strategy
From https://growmap.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: justretweet on July 18, 2020 10:53 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments