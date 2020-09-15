Running the day-to-day operations for your organization is challenging enough but ensuring its continuity is even a bigger challenge. There isn’t anything more disastrous than downtime because it translates into a loss of revenues, customers, and reputation. It becomes crucial to have a comprehensive business continuity plan that serves a roadmap for the continuance of mission-critical functions through a disaster. The plan should be carefully thought out, documented, and circulated within the team, well ahead of disruptive incidents such as flood, fire, tornado, or a pandemic. Here are the key components that make it holistic and reliable.

